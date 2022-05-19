Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,209 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,337. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

