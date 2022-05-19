Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,942. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

