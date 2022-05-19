Vert Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 41,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,931. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.