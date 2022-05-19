Vert Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 22,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

