Vert Asset Management LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 4.5% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $3,782,369. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.76. 53,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,011. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.