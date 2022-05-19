Vert Asset Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

