Verso (VSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,786.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Verso has a market capitalization of $864,134.75 and approximately $16,786.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00916957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00449007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.36 or 1.57360182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

