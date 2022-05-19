Venus (XVS) Price Hits $4.34 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00015108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,703.36 or 0.99933778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

