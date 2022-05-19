Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Velodyne Lidar worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 93,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 970.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 308,524 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and have sold 25,769,939 shares worth $59,463,022. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.