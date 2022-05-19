Velas Trading Up 25% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $202.90 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000247 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001439 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,299,939,976 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.