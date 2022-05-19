Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $285.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $10.06 on Friday, reaching $163.16. 1,195,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,318. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

