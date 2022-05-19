Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) PT Lowered to €95.00

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($117.71) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Friday. Varta has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

