Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) PT Lowered to €95.00

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($117.71) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Friday. Varta has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21.
Varta Company Profile (Get Rating)
