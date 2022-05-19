VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 74,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,131. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.