VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 74,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,131. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

