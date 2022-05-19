Valueworks LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,969,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.96. 3,376,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $228.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

