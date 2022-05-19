V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.