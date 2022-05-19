V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.
NYSE VFC opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About V.F. (Get Rating)
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
