UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Cap of $957,128.91

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $957,128.91 and $2,364.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

