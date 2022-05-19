Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

UE stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.