Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 192,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

