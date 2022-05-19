Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Natixis bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 12,084,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

