UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $132,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,104. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $448.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.