United Bank Sells 182 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Bank decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.58. 4,119,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,044. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.