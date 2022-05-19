United Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 29,171,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,342,848. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

