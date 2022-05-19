United Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Bank cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,403,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900,321 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 65,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,129,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

