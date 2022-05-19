United Bank Buys 1,202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

