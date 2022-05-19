United Bank Acquires 238 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 38,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 113,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,772,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

