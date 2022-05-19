Unibright Hits Market Cap of $50.31 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $236,753.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,755.39 or 1.00114904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.