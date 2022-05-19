UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Patrick M. Benton Sells 7,900 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

