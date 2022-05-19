UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Patrick M. Benton Sells 7,900 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
UFP Industries stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
About UFP Industries (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
