Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 12.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 41,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,268,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $781,325 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

