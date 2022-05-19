TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$4.00. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 79,141 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get TVA Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.01.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.