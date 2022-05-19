Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

