TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.94 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.94 billion and approximately $879.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 97,560,446,474 coins and its circulating supply is 97,560,449,895 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.

