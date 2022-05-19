Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Lessened by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

