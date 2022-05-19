Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trevena by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

