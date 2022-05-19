Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will report $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TRVN remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 620,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,422. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 287,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

