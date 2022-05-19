Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.83.
TTD stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
