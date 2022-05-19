Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.