TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAMF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. TPCO has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Get TPCO alerts:

About TPCO (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.