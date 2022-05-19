Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Toro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

