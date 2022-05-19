Toncoin Tops One Day Volume of $2.62 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $2.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00005170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00584937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00444931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033039 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.63 or 1.57912232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

