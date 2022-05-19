TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $1.29 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.22 or 0.99985900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001652 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.