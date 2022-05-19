TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 433,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

