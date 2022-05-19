Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,014. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after buying an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

