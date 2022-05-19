Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TWKS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.