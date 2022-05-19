The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. 11,171,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

