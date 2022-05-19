The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 900,321 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 11,129,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

