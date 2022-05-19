The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,725. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

