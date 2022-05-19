The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.32

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $16.34. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of The National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

