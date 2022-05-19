The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,323,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,631. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

