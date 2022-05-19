The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kroger worth $66,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. blooom inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 9,136,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

