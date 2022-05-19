The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJM opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
