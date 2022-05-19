The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.30. 153,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

